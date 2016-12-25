Sports Listen

DC police: officer shoots, injures knife-wielding man

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 5:42 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police say an officer shot and injured a knife-wielding man who ignored commands to drop his weapon.

Police say the incident occurred at roughly 11:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, police say the officers found a man armed with a knife. Police say the man ignored the officers’ commands to drop the weapon and at least one officer fired, striking the man. Police say they recovered the knife at the scene.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and one officer has been placed on routine administrative leave. The officers involved were wearing body cameras and the footage will be reviewed in the investigation.

