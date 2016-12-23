Donald Trump complains in tweet about son’s fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is complaining about the pressure that led his son to stop directly raising money for a foundation.

Eric Trump said he would stop soliciting donations because he worried about the perception of buying access to his father. He says his namesake foundation has raised more than $15 million for terminally ill children.

Trump tweeted early Friday, “My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with my presidency. Isn’t this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!”

Trump’s tweets followed an Associated Press report that Eric Trump’s foundation financially benefits charities connected to his family and members of his foundation’s board.