Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Tragedy drives man to give ‘haven’ to thousands of babies Next Story Singapore teen critic held in US, reportedly wants asylum
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dover police searching for…

Dover police searching for masked suspect who shot brothers

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 11:51 am
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two brothers wounded.

The department said in a statement Saturday that the two victims were in an alley Friday evening when a masked suspect shot them and fled in a white Buick SUV.

Police say the brothers, who were not identified, were being treated at Kent General Hospital and were in stable condition.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dover police searching for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Tragedy drives man to give ‘haven’ to thousands of babies Next Story Singapore teen critic held in US, reportedly wants asylum