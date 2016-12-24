Dover police searching for masked suspect who shot brothers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two brothers wounded.
The department said in a statement Saturday that the two victims were in an alley Friday evening when a masked suspect shot them and fled in a white Buick SUV.
Police say the brothers, who were not identified, were being treated at Kent General Hospital and were in stable condition.
