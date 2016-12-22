Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Italian bank Monte Paschi edges closer to state bailout Next Story Kenya opposition protests bill to allow manual vote count
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egypt upholds 1-year sentence…

Egypt upholds 1-year sentence for former state auditor

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 7:07 am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — A Cairo appeals court has upheld a one-year sentence on charges of “spreading false news” for Egypt’s former chief auditor, who alleged massive government corruption.

Hesham Genena, the former head of the state-run Central Auditing Organization, was fired by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in March despite the auditor’s constitutional immunity.

Genena had earlier said that corruption siphoned off 600 billion Egyptian pounds in four years. An Egyptian daily misquoted him as saying that the figure only covered 2015, which would place it squarely within el-Sissi’s term as president.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

A presidential committee probed Genena’s reports and accused him of misleading the public before a lower court sentenced him for “spreading false news.”

Advertisement

Genena has not been taken into custody. The court said Thursday he could pay a $1,000 fine to avoid prison.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egypt upholds 1-year sentence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Italian bank Monte Paschi edges closer to state bailout Next Story Kenya opposition protests bill to allow manual vote count