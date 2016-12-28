Sports Listen

Ex-GOP candidate arrested in KY says he was rescuing horses

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 2:35 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina Republican congressional candidate is accused of stealing horses in rural Kentucky earlier this month, but he contends he was actually rescuing the horses.

Charleston media outlets report that Curtis Bostic was arrested Dec. 18 near Jackson, Kentucky, and charged with felony unlawful taking of livestock. He was released on $2,500 bail the next day.

The 55-year-old former Charleston County councilman said Tuesday he was in the Appalachian foothills on a “humanitarian horse-rescue effort.” He didn’t go into details on the pending case.

A court date is set for Jan. 23.

Bostic lost his bid for Congress in a 2013 GOP primary runoff with former Gov. Mark Sanford.

The Marine veteran owns Peaceful Way, a 35-acre farm in Ravenel that offers activities including horseback riding.

