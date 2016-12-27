Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Rates on short-term Treasury bills rise to 8-year high
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Figures on government spending…

Figures on government spending and debt

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 6:03 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Dec. 23 $19,849,850
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Dec. 23 $19,887,188
Operating balance Dec. 23 $381,044
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $48,594
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $41,373
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Nov -$180,843
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$201,107
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $421,567
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $416,014
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Nov $602,410
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $617,121
Gold assets in Nov $11,041
Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Figures on government spending…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Rates on short-term Treasury bills rise to 8-year high