Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Finnish court convicts neo-Nazi…

Finnish court convicts neo-Nazi to 2 years in prison

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:10 am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — A Finnish court has sentenced a neo-Nazi activist to two years in prison for assaulting a 28-year-old man who later died of a head wound sustained when he fell to the ground.

The Helsinki District Court said Friday that Jesse Torniainen, 26, was guilty of aggravated assault for kicking Jimi Joonas Karttunen in the chest during a demonstration in the capital on Sept. 10. Karttunen died of his injuries six days later.

The court said Torniainen, of the Finnish chapter of the Nordic Resistance Movement, was provoked by Karttunen who allegedly disparaged the group and spat on the ground. During the trial, Torniainen said he only meant to scare Karttunen.

See how your federal salary compares to other feds.

The incident has drawn public attention and led to calls to ban racist and extreme organizations.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Finnish court convicts neo-Nazi…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit