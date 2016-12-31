Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Police: Black man was armed when fatally shot by officer Next Story Prince William County had record 22 slayings in 2016
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Geraldine Ferraro's son pardoned…

Geraldine Ferraro’s son pardoned for 1988 cocaine conviction

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:37 am
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The son of former vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro has been pardoned by the governor of Vermont nearly 30 years after he was convicted of selling cocaine to an undercover officer.

John Zaccaro Jr. was a Middlebury College student when he was arrested in 1986 and accused of selling $25 worth of cocaine to an undercover state police officer. He was convicted in 1988 and served four months under house arrest. At the time, Ferraro accused prosecutors of unfairly targeting her son because of her high profile after becoming the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 1984.

Outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, pardoned Zaccaro and nine others Saturday.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Zaccaro didn’t immediately respond to messages left for comment.

Advertisement

Ferraro died in 2011.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Geraldine Ferraro's son pardoned…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Police: Black man was armed when fatally shot by officer Next Story Prince William County had record 22 slayings in 2016