Herd of elephants attack Nepal village; 1 dead, 2 injured

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 1:01 am
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A herd of elephants has attacked a village in southwest Nepal, killing one person and wounding two others.

Government official Dilli Ram Acharya says the elephants attacked Praseni village at dawn Wednesday when there was not much light and poor visibility due to winter fog.

Security forces were sent to the area to chase the elephants back to the forest. The injured people have been taken to a nearby town for treatment.

Acharya says the village is close to Bardia National Park, home to many elephants, but it was rare for people to be killed by the animals.

Government News
