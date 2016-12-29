Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story At least 4 killed in clash of Armenian, Azerbaijani troops Next Story Kosovo decides to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Italian officials chide ECB…

Italian officials chide ECB for lack of transparency

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:01 am
Share

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier says he was taken aback by the European Central Bank’s move to significantly increase the amount of money that troubled bank Monte dei Paschi will need.

He said, however, that the government would cooperate with the banking authority.

Paolo Gentiloni’s comments Thursday echo those by his finance minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, who chided the ECB in comments to the business daily Il Sole 24 Ore for not being transparent in how it arrived at the 8.8-billion-euro figure.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

The government last week approved a 20-billion-euro fund to rescue Italy’s third-largest lender, which had failed to raise enough capital on its own, and to secure other banks at risk.

Advertisement

Monte dei Paschi had been seeking 5 billion euros in new capital after failing an EU stress test last summer.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Italian officials chide ECB…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story At least 4 killed in clash of Armenian, Azerbaijani troops Next Story Kosovo decides to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs