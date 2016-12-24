Sports Listen

Judges plan to recuse themselves in lawmaker’s criminal case

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 1:51 pm
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Judges in a Virginia court plan to recuse themselves from a child cruelty case against a state lawmaker.

The Daily Press in Suffolk reports (http://bit.ly/2ioIgfq ) that future proceedings for Del. Rick Morris will likely be heard by a substitute judge from outside Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Morris is accused of hitting his stepson with a belt and a wooden spoon. The Republican has denied the allegations and said he won’t resign.

The three judges are also expected to ask off a related case. The Daily Press and other newspapers are suing for access to transcripts of a mid-December court hearing after being barred from the proceeding because they key witness was a child.

