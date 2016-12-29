Sports Listen

Kosovo decides to pull down wall raised by ethnic Serbs

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:06 am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Parliament has voted to demolish a concrete wall erected by the Serb ethnic minority in the northern city of Mitrovica.

Serbs earlier this month started to raise the wall in the northern part of the bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide. The construction was vehemently contested by the Kosovo government.

Members of Parliament on Thursday backed the demolition, with no one voting against.

The European Union and the United States also have opposed building of the wall at a time when Pristina and Belgrade are holding EU-mediated dialogue to reconcile their differences.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 which Belgrade has not recognized.

