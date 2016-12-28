Lebanese parliament approves unity government

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:16 am
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has overwhelmingly approved a national unity Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The vote of confidence Wednesday came after lawmakers heard and debated the new government’s policy statement, outlining its priorities for the coming months.

The 128-member assembly approved the new Cabinet 87 to 4, with one abstention. Only 92 members attended the session.

A new 30-member national unity Cabinet headed by Hariri was announced on Dec. 18, nearly two months after a new president was elected, and the premier vowed that his top priority would be to protect the country from the effects of the civil war in neighboring Syria.

The Cabinet includes most of the country’s political groups. The Shiite militant group Hezbollah holds two seats.

