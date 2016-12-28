Sports Listen

Man shot by Virginia deputy charged with attempted murder

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 3:41 pm
LOUISA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man who was shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy has been charged with attempted murder.

State Police say 44-year-old Kelly J. Clark Jr. has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder of a police officer following Monday’s incident.

Police say that when the Louisa County deputy arrived at the scene of a one-vehicle crash, Clark ran into the woods. Police say that after the deputy found Clark, the man charged the officer. As they struggled, police say Clark was shot once.

The deputy was not injured. The deputy is white, and the man is black.

A police spokesman said Clark is still being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear whether he has obtained an attorney to contact for comment on the case.

