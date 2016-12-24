Motorcycle helmet requirement among proposed legislation

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill that would require all motorcycle riders to wear a helmet is among legislation that’s been pre-filed ahead of the start of the Delaware General Assembly session.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Saturday (http://delonline.us/2iruF77 ) that Rep. Sean Lynn, D-Dover, and Sen. Gary Simpson, R-Milford, are proposing the requirement. Lynn compares the bill to seat belt laws and calls it a “common sense” proposal that’s in the public’s interest.

According to the newspaper, current law requires motorcyclists to keep a helmet with their motorcycle but doesn’t require riders to wear it unless they are 19 or younger.

Another bill pre-filed would ban local governments from passing ordinances that label all dogs of a specific breed as “dangerous.”

The General Assembly will convene Jan. 10.

