Nevada casino revenue down 1.5 percent in November

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 9:53 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — State officials say Nevada gambling revenue dropped about 1.5 percent in November mainly due to decreases in the Las Vegas area.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that the state’s casinos won more than $930 million in November.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 3.5 percent year-over-year, to $517 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings fell 5.5 percent to $51 million.

Reno casino revenue was up almost 3 percent to $46 million.

South Lake Tahoe revenue also jumped 12.5 percent to $16 million.

The state collected $56 million in tax money based off the November winnings, which is down 3.5 percent from the same time last year.

