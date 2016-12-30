Norfolk sheriff McCabe announces retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk’s sheriff is retiring after 23 years in office.

Sheriff Robert McCabe said in a statement Friday he will retire Feb. 1. The announcement comes about a week after McCabe stepped down as the interim administrator of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, which is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department following two inmate deaths.

The statement didn’t give a reason for his retirement, and McCabe said he wouldn’t grant interviews. But an office spokeswoman told the Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2hCdJ1u ) McCabe “wants to take time for himself.” Kaila DeRienzo noted McCabe ran a long mayoral race this year, in which he came in third, and also spent nearly five months running both the sheriff’s office and jail.

Col. Joe Baron will take over as sheriff until a November election.