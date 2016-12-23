Sports Listen

North Korean defector impressed by Seoul political protests

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 5:11 am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A high-profile North Korean defector has told South Korean lawmakers the massive protests that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye still feels strange to him but he sees the demonstrations as the country’s strength.

The office of lawmaker Lee Cheol Woo said former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong Ho commented Friday in a closed-door briefing to legislators that he was impressed with the South’s democracy because its government continued to function despite the protests.

The South Korean government in August announced that Thae, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to London, defected to the South with his family because of his disgust with the North’s government under leader Kim Jong Un.

