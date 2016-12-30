Sports Listen

Obama’s January: Health care meeting, closing Chicago speech

By JOSH LEDERMAN December 30, 2016 12:35 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — President Barack Obama will strategize next week with Democratic lawmakers about how to prevent Republicans from destroying his Affordable Care Act.

He’ll also give a speech in Chicago on Jan. 10 that is expected to be his closing message as president.

Obama returns from vacation in Hawaii early next week. The White House says Obama will meet with House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday. An invitation sent to lawmakers says it’s a breakfast meeting at the Capitol Visitors Center.

The White House says Obama will also hold a live interview next Friday with news site Vox about “Obamacare.”

An invitation to Obama’s event in Chicago, obtained by The Associated Press, says it will be open to the public. The White House hasn’t confirmed that appearance.

Government News Health News
