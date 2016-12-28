Sports Listen

Ocean City, Maryland, approves painting of thin blue line

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 8:18 pm
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A thin blue line with be painted on the street in front of the Police Department building in Ocean City, Maryland, to honor the law enforcement agency.

The City Council voted on Dec. 19 to approve the painting of the line in front of the police building on 65th Street.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports (http://delmarvane.ws/2hq6rsY ) that Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan read about the town of Ocean City, New Jersey, painting a thin blue line in front of its police department.

Ocean City, Maryland, police spokeswoman Lindsay Richard says the line will be painted this winter.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

