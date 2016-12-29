Sports Listen

Officials: 3 boys charged in Ohio fire too young for jail

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:21 am
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio juvenile court has ruled that three boys charged with setting fire to a Dayton dollar store on Christmas Eve are too young to be jailed.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hydowT ) that Montgomery County Juvenile Courts Administrator James Cole called the case a “rare situation” and said options for punishing child offenders under the age of 12 are limited.

Two of the suspects are 10. The other boy is 11. They have all been placed under 24-hour electronic home monitoring ahead of a juvenile court hearing next month.

The boys have been charged with felony aggravated arson for igniting a blaze that caused $250,000 in damage to a Dollar Tree store. No one was injured in the fire.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

