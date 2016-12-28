Sports Listen

Pakistan inaugurates nuclear plant built with Chinese aid

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:11 am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has inaugurated a 340 MW nuclear power plant built with Chinese aid, the third of four such projects aimed at addressing longtime energy shortages.

In a televised speech Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif vowed to eliminate power cuts by 2018, when his five-year term expires, and set the ambitious goal of generating 8,800 MW of power by 2030.

The government has not provided figures on the cost of the plants or the Chinese contribution, saying only that Beijing has provided technical support and that Chinese engineers have worked on the projects.

Both Pakistan and its archrival India have nuclear arms.

Business News Government News
