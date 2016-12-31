Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Prince William County had record 22 slayings in 2016 Next Story Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shot after lunging at deputies
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Planned Parenthood asks judge…

Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts

By PAUL J. WEBER December 31, 2016 11:52 am
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Planned Parenthood is asking a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting off Medicaid funding to the nation’s largest abortion provider in January.

The request for an injunction was filed late Friday in Austin. It’s part of ongoing lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against Texas last year.

Planned Parenthood has successfully used federal courts to block other Republican-controlled states from similarly ousting the organization from Medicaid programs.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Planned Parenthood says about $4 million that helps serve nearly 11,000 low-income women each year is at stake. The reimbursements cover services that include well-women exams and screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

Advertisement

No public funding in Texas is used for abortions. But Republicans nationwide have sought to weaken Planned Parenthood through funding cuts because of its abortion services offered.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Planned Parenthood’s court filing is part of an ongoing lawsuit against Texas, not a new lawsuit.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Planned Parenthood asks judge…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Prince William County had record 22 slayings in 2016 Next Story Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shot after lunging at deputies