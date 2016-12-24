Sports Listen

Police impersonator reported in Eastern Shore town

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:29 pm
SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report of a police impersonator in the Snow Hill area of the Eastern Shore.

According to the Daily Times of Salisbury (http://delmarvane.ws/2hUkeM4 ), a woman reported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department that she was stopped late Wednesday night by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights.

A man in the car said she’d been speeding and asked for her license and registration. The woman told the sheriff’s department she became suspicious because the man’s badge did not list a law enforcement agency. She sped off.

Lt. Ed Schreier says the department does not believe the incident was related to one earlier this month in the same area in which state police said three police impersonators beat and pepper-sprayed a pregnant woman during a robbery.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

The Associated Press

