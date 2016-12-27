Sports Listen

Police in Illinois shoot suspect using man as ‘human shield’

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 8:09 pm
NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago have shot a man they say tried to rob a bank, then ran into a nearby store and held an elderly man at knifepoint.

North Riverside Police said in a statement Tuesday that the suspect attempted to use the older man as a “human shield” as officers approached and ordered him to the ground. They say the elderly man was able to pull away enough to allow officers to shoot.

The suspect, described only as a 41-year-old from Chicago, was taken to a local hospital. Authorities didn’t describe his injuries.

The incident started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a TCF Bank. Police say the man then fled to a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Illinois State Police say they are investigating the shooting.

