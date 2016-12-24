Sports Listen

Police: Man killed in DC crash with suspect eluding officers

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 1:32 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington police say a motorist was killed after being struck by a carjacking suspect who had been fleeing an officer earlier in the evening.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hU3tAS ) a D.C. police officer spotted a vehicle Friday that was carjacked earlier in the week. The officer started to pursue the vehicle but lost track of it.

Later Friday, officers came upon the vehicle in northeast Washington after it had been involved in a crash with three other vehicles. Police say the occupant of one of those vehicles was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The station reports a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was not identified, and no further details were immediately available.

Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com

