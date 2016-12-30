Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Consulate’s chef among expelled Russians
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Prosecutor: No charges against…

Prosecutor: No charges against ex-Oklahoma sheriff

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS December 30, 2016 3:17 pm
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma sheriff who was friends with a reserve deputy who fatally shot an unarmed black man won’t face new criminal charges after an investigation into misconduct allegations.

Special prosecutor Rob Barris on Friday declined to charge former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who already has been sentenced to a suspended one-year jail term for misdemeanor charges brought by a grand jury.

Glanz came under scrutiny after volunteer deputy Robert Bates killed Eric Harris in April 2015. Bates was sentenced to four years in prison.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Glanz pleaded no contest in July to failing to release information that raised questions about Bates’ qualifications. He pleaded guilty to willful violation of the law for an unrelated incident.

Advertisement

Barris’ decision stems from a separate Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiry.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Prosecutor: No charges against…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Consulate’s chef among expelled Russians