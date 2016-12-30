Prosecutor: No charges against ex-Oklahoma sheriff

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma sheriff who was friends with a reserve deputy who fatally shot an unarmed black man won’t face new criminal charges after an investigation into misconduct allegations.

Special prosecutor Rob Barris on Friday declined to charge former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who already has been sentenced to a suspended one-year jail term for misdemeanor charges brought by a grand jury.

Glanz came under scrutiny after volunteer deputy Robert Bates killed Eric Harris in April 2015. Bates was sentenced to four years in prison.

Glanz pleaded no contest in July to failing to release information that raised questions about Bates’ qualifications. He pleaded guilty to willful violation of the law for an unrelated incident.

Barris’ decision stems from a separate Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiry.