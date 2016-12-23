Retailers don’t like Virginia governor’s sales tax proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia retailers don’t like Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s proposal to slow the rollback of an unpopular sales tax collection scheme.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2h6VlsQ ) that retailers are opposed to McAuliffe’s plan to change the rollback of a budget-balancing gimmick that requires some merchants to pay sales taxes to the state for June one month earlier than usual.

Under McAuliffe’s plan, more businesses than expected would continue to make accelerated sales tax payments. It’s part of McAuliffe’s plan to close a more than $1 billion state budget shortfall.

The Virginia Retail Merchants Association say the governor is “breaking his promise to the retail community.”

Advertisement

McAuliffe’s administration notes that fewer businesses would be impacted by the accelerated sales tax than are currently. The proposal must be approved by the General Assembly.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/