Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story For Trump White House, diplomatic security challenges remain
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Roof has death penalty…

Roof has death penalty case hearing acting as own lawyer

By JEFFREY COLLINS December 28, 2016 5:17 am
Share

Dylann Roof may soon show how hard he intends to fight to save his life as prosecutors seek the death penalty for killing nine black worshippers in a hate crime at a Charleston church.

A judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday in federal court to hear motions before the penalty phase in Roof’s trial starts next week.

Roof is now acting as his own lawyer after letting go of his defense attorneys after a jury convicted him of 33 counts of hate crimes and obstruction of justice earlier this month.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Roof’s lawyers say they think he got rid of them because they wanted to present what Roof thought was embarrassing evidence seeking to get the same jury to spare his life.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Roof has death penalty…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story For Trump White House, diplomatic security challenges remain