Rotten egg odor that stunk up Philadelphia was from refinery

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 1:45 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say the acrid order of rotten eggs that wafted through Philadelphia has been blamed on a power outage at a refinery just across the river from the city.

The foul odor first was reported to dispatchers at Philadelphia Gas Works around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Complaints about the stench then flowed into the city’s 911 system.

Some calls were even received from neighboring Bucks County, miles away.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

About 90 minutes later, city officials determined the smell was caused by a kind of sulfur-based additive. They said it wasn’t dangerous.

PBF Energy in Paulsboro, New Jersey, said Saturday that a brief loss of power at the refinery shortly before 8 p.m. Friday resulted in “flaring and odors.” The refinery is located just across the Delaware River.

The company apologized.

Government News U.S. News
The Associated Press

