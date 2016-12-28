Sports Listen

S. Korean politicians call for nullifying sex slave deal

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 12:24 am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition politicians have called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan’s military in World War II.

Their statements on the anniversary of the deal on Wednesday came amid growing political efforts to erase some of the key policies of impeached President Park Geun-hye.

Democratic Party floor leader Woo Sang-ho says the party will work to invalidate the agreement if it wins the presidential elections that could take place in just months.

Under the agreement, which was described by both governments as “irreversible,” Japan pledged to fund a foundation to help support the former sex slaves. South Korea, in exchange, vowed to refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue.

