Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife’s lover
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » S. Koreans demand president's…

S. Koreans demand president’s removal on New Year’s Eve

By master December 30, 2016 8:34 pm
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Large crowds of South Koreans are expected to ring in the new year with demonstrations calling for the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who’s determined to restore her powers through a court trial.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in the evening marches near Seoul’s presidential palace and the Constitutional Court. Park’s supporters are planning their own rallies in nearby streets.

The court has up to six months to decide whether Park should permanently step down over a corruption scandal or be reinstated.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Protest organizers estimate nearly 9 million people took part in anti-Park rallies nationwide in the previous nine Saturdays. The historically biggest protest movement in the country has pushed lawmakers to vote for Park’s impeachment on Dec. 9.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » S. Koreans demand president's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife’s lover