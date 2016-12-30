S. Koreans demand president’s removal on New Year’s Eve

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Large crowds of South Koreans are expected to ring in the new year with demonstrations calling for the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who’s determined to restore her powers through a court trial.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in the evening marches near Seoul’s presidential palace and the Constitutional Court. Park’s supporters are planning their own rallies in nearby streets.

The court has up to six months to decide whether Park should permanently step down over a corruption scandal or be reinstated.

Protest organizers estimate nearly 9 million people took part in anti-Park rallies nationwide in the previous nine Saturdays. The historically biggest protest movement in the country has pushed lawmakers to vote for Park’s impeachment on Dec. 9.