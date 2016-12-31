Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sheriff's office: Man fatally…

Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shot after lunging at deputies

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:54 am
Share

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a South Florida man who was armed with a knife.

In a statement, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the Loxahatchee home early Saturday about a man threatening family members with a knife.

Barbera said the man refused to comply with the deputies’ commands. She said one deputy used a “non-lethal weapon” to knock the man to the ground.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

According to Barbera, the man jumped up and lunged at the deputies attempting to arrest him. Barbera said that’s when one deputy shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The races and names of the deputy and the man were not released. Barbera said the deputy who fired was placed on paid administrative leave.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sheriff's office: Man fatally…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts