Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Wreaths and hugs: Japan’s Abe shows sympathy at Pearl Harbor
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » SKorean investigators detain ex-health minister

SKorean investigators detain ex-health minister

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 7:55 pm
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean investigators have detained the country’s former health minister as they expand their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye.

The special prosecution team on Wednesday had 48 hours to decide whether to request a formal arrest warrant for Moon Hyung-pyo. Moon faces allegations that he pressured the National Pension Service to support a controversial merger deal between two Samsung affiliates last year, even though the fund’s stake in one of the companies lost an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars in value.

Samsung, the country’s largest business group, is under suspicion that it sponsored a longtime confidante of Park to win government backing for the merger that helped Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong promote a father-to-son transfer of leadership and boost corporate wealth at the group.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » SKorean investigators detain ex-health minister
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Wreaths and hugs: Japan’s Abe shows sympathy at Pearl Harbor