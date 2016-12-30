Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Marine reservist guilty of rape in Stafford County trial
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Obama family…

The Latest: Obama family attends luau at friend’s home

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:13 pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

2 p.m.

President Barack Obama and his family are attending a luau at his friend’s home on Oahu’s famed North Shore.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The first family’s close friends and some White House staff are also attending the Friday afternoon gathering at Bobby Titcomb’s Waialua residence.

Advertisement

Titcomb is Obama’s longtime friend and has hosted luaus for the first family during their previous Hawaii vacations.

As the presidential motorcade drove through Waialua town, many people came out to their front yards to wave.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Obama family…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Marine reservist guilty of rape in Stafford County trial