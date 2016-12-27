Sports Listen

The Latest: Obama gets workout at start of an historic day

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 12:00 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s annual holiday vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

6:55 a.m.

President Barack Obama is getting in a morning workout at the start of an historic day.

Obama is working out at the gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, near his vacation home in Kailua. He arrived just as the sun was starting to come up.

Obama will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a formal meeting later Tuesday before they travel together to Pearl Harbor. The two will lay a wreath on the USS Arizona Memorial that honors fallen U.S. troops from the Pearl Harbor attacks. It’s the first visit by a sitting Japanese leader to the memorial.

The two leaders also plan to speak at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Associated Press

