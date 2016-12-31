Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump ditches media for golf game, offers New Year’s wishes
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Obama kicks…

The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year’s Eve on golf course

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:28 pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting off New Year’s Eve hitting the links at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, known for its views of the Pacific coastline and Koolau mountains, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Obama’s motorcade left his vacation rental home in Kailua about 10 a.m. As it arrived on base a few minutes later, the sun was breaking through the clouds. Temperatures are in the pleasant low 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Advertisement

A few onlookers waved and took pictures as the presidential motorcade passed by.

The White House will be releasing the names of Obama’s golf partners shortly.

The Obamas are spending their last winter vacation as first family on the island of Oahu in the president’s home state. They have made the two-week trip an annual tradition.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Obama kicks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump ditches media for golf game, offers New Year’s wishes