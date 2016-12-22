The Latest: Obama family, friends spend afternoon at beach

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama, his family and some friends are spending the afternoon at a beach at a marine corps base near his Hawaii vacation rental.

Thursday’s beach outing comes after rain showers subsided.

Obama started the day at the Kaneohe Bay base, where he worked out a gym.

The first family are spending their annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu, where Obama was born.

9:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting the sixth day of his Hawaii vacation at the gym for a workout.

The president’s motorcade left the first family’s vacation rental home in Kailua amidst scattered rain showers. On the short drive to a Marine base gym in Kaneohe, he was greeted by a few small groups of waving on-lookers.

The first family is spending its annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama’s home state.