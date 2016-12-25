The Latest: Quiet morning for Obamas in Hawaii on Christmas

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s annual holiday vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

President Barack Obama is celebrating Christmas with a quiet morning at his vacation home in Hawaii.

The president, first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia are on the island of Oahu. Obama was expected to stay at the rental home in Kailua for much of the day, opening presents with his family and taking part in other family traditions.

Traditionally, Obama spends part of the day at a nearby military base visiting with U.S. troops as they have Christmas dinner.

The Obamas are midway through their annual two-week vacation in Obama’s home state. This is the last time Obama will celebrate Christmas in Hawaii — at least as president.

The White House says Vice President Joe Biden is spending the Christmas holiday at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.