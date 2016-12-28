Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump tweets criticism of Obama

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:48 am
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:40 a.m.

President Barack Obama seems to be getting under his successor’s skin.

President-elect Donald Trump says on Twitter that he’s doing his “best” to “disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.”

He says he “Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

Obama told his former White House adviser David Axelrod in a podcast released Monday that he believes he could have won had he run for a third term. Trump said he disagreed.

Trump has his transition team have until now been largely complimentary of the way President Obama and his White House team have handled the transition of power from one administration to the next.

