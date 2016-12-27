The Latest: US, Japan leaders meet before Pearl Harbor visit

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Ahead of a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama are holding a formal meeting at Camp H.M. Smith, a Marine Corps installation and headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Obama and Abe sat next to each other in front of Japanese and American flags, with white flowers in between them and translators at their sides.

They shook hands but made no remarks as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of their meeting. It’s expected to be Obama’s last formal meeting with another world leader before he leaves office next month.

Later Tuesday, Abe will become the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, and the first Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor with an American president.