Trump ally asked to resign from school board over insults

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 11:31 am
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The co-chairman of Republican Donald Trump’s New York presidential campaign who publicly insulted Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife is being asked to resign from a local school board.

Millionaire developer Carl Paladino told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Africa. He now says the comments weren’t meant for publication but were nevertheless “inappropriate.”

Paladino will be the subject of a resolution at a special meeting Thursday of the Buffalo school board that calls for his immediate resignation. The resolution gives Paladino 24 hours to resign or face the board’s effort to have the state education commissioner remove him. Paladino has said he doesn’t plan to attend the meeting.

Government News U.S. News
