Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite GOP opposition Next Story The Latest: Trump says he’ll write inaugural address himself
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump inaugural to include…

Trump inaugural to include prayers from prosperity preachers

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:47 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two preachers who teach that God will make the faithful rich are among the religious leaders chosen to offer prayers at President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in.

Prosperity gospel preachers Paula White, a friend of Trump’s, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, whose Detroit church hosted Trump in September, will be among six faith leaders selected to participate in the inauguration.

Ministers in the tradition, which many Christians consider heretical, often hold up their own wealth as evidence their teachings work.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The inaugural committee says the other religious leaders included on Jan. 20 are the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham; New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Advertisement

Sound: Upcoming

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump inaugural to include…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite GOP opposition Next Story The Latest: Trump says he’ll write inaugural address himself