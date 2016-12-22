Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Tribal standoff continues as sunset approaches Next Story Obama scraps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Uber moves self-driving cars…

Uber moves self-driving cars from California to Arizona

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 4:21 pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A fleet of self-driving Uber cars is headed to Arizona after they were banned from California roads over safety concerns.

The announcement came Thursday after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent several social media messages touting Arizona as an alternative to California for the ride-hailing company to test out its self-driving cars.

Ducey, a Republican, took to Twitter to tout Arizona’s friendly business environment, saying Uber should ditch California.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Uber said in a statement that it had shipped its cars to Arizona and will be expanding its self-driving pilot program in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

California officials announced on Wednesday they would revoke the cars’ registrations after negotiations failed between the ride-hailing company and state regulators.

Topics:
Business News Government News Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Uber moves self-driving cars…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Tribal standoff continues as sunset approaches Next Story Obama scraps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims