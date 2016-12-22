Uber moves self-driving cars from California to Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A fleet of self-driving Uber cars is headed to Arizona after they were banned from California roads over safety concerns.

The announcement came Thursday after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent several social media messages touting Arizona as an alternative to California for the ride-hailing company to test out its self-driving cars.

Ducey, a Republican, took to Twitter to tout Arizona’s friendly business environment, saying Uber should ditch California.

Uber said in a statement that it had shipped its cars to Arizona and will be expanding its self-driving pilot program in the next few weeks.

California officials announced on Wednesday they would revoke the cars’ registrations after negotiations failed between the ride-hailing company and state regulators.