UN panel urges Mexico congress pass general law on torture

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 4:34 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of a United Nations delegation investigating torture in Mexico says diverse definitions of the practice continue creating loopholes that lead to impunity.

In a Thursday statement from the U.N. Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture, delegation leader Felipe Villavicencio urged Mexico to pass a proposed general law on torture. The legislation passed the Mexican Senate in April, but awaits a vote in the lower chamber.

Members of the U.N. delegation visited 32 detention facilities where they interviewed detainees during the 10-day visit. They also met with Mexican authorities, including representatives of the armed forces. The U.N. entity previously visited in 2008.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

There are more than 4,700 open torture investigations at the federal level. The Associated Press reported in November that only 13 police and soldiers have been sentenced.

