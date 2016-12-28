Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks move lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling in midday trading on Wall Street, with materials and real estate companies leading the slide.

The losses wiped out gains made yesterday, when the Nasdaq composite index closed at a record high.

Advertisement

Trading has been quiet in a light week of economic and company news before the New Year’s Day holiday weekend.

Nvidia slumped after short seller Citron Research said it expects the chipmaker’s shares, which have tripled in value this year, to fall substantially. Qualcomm slipped after antitrust regulators in South Korea fined the company $865 million, claiming the chipmaker engaged in unfair sales practices.

Benchmark U.S. crude is higher for a second day, trading above $54 a barrel in New York.

PENDING HOME SALES

US pending home sales fell in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in November. The decrease likely reflects rising mortgage rates and the shallow inventory of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors says its seasonally adjusted pending home sales index fell 2.5 percent to 107.3, its lowest reading since the start of 2016. Pending sales declined in the Midwest, South and West, while improving in the Northeast.

Mortgage rates began to surge after Donald Trump’s presidential win in November, making it more expensive to purchase a home. Average 30-year fixed rate mortgages were 4.3 percent last week, up from a 52-week low of 3.4 percent.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. A sale is typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.

TRUMP TOWER-SECURITY

NYC block across from Trump Tower to reopen to traffic

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say they’re easing up slightly on the security perimeter around Trump Tower to improve traffic flow and make it easier for businesses to receive deliveries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues will reopen after being closed for several weeks.

The block of 56th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues that Trump Tower is on will remain closed.

President-elect Donald Trump lives and works at the tower and has been meeting with potential cabinet appointees there.

Security measures at the Manhattan skyscraper have included police officers armed with assault weapons, bomb-sniffing dogs and checkpoints manned by officers in guard booths.

A stray backpack prompted the partial evacuation of the tower Tuesday. Police later said the unattended bag was harmless.

VERSACE DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Ex-employee claims Versace used code for black customers

(Information in the following story is from: Contra Costa Times, http://www.contracostatimes.com)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — A former employee at a Versace outlet store in the San Francisco Bay Area is suing the global retailer for discriminating against him and customers.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2iEr7yn ) that 23-year-old Christopher Sampino alleges that store employees used a code to notify each other when black customers walked into the Livermore store.

He claims a manager told him to casually say “D410″ when a black person entered the store. D410 is a code used in the store for black clothing.

Sampino claims he was fired in October for being biracial after working in the store for two weeks.

The lawsuit alleges that Versace did not pay Sampino for hours worked on his last day and that he did not receive his final paycheck that day.

Versace denied the allegations in a statement to the newspaper.

OBIT-WICK

Walter Wick, former publisher of Arizona newspaper, dies

(Information in the following story is from: Sierra Vista Herald, http://www.svherald.com)

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — The former publisher of the Sierra Vista Herald, who with his brother grew Wick Communications into a media company with publications in 11 states, has died.

Walter M. Wick died Christmas morning at his home in Hereford. He was 85 and had pancreatic cancer.

Wick was a member of the Arizona Newspaper Association Hall of Fame and was publisher emeritus of the Herald and the Bisbee Daily Review newspapers.

Walter Wick and his brother, Robert, bought their uncle’s interest in the company in 1965. They took over full ownership when their father died in 1981.

Family members still run the company. Services are set for Jan. 6 in Sierra Vista.

BRITAIN-BP-WOOLWORTHS

BP buys Woolworths fuel business in Australia for $1.3 bln

LONDON (AP) — Oil company BP says it has agreed to buy the fuel business of Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd for $1.3 billion as part of its efforts to rebuild itself.

The deal includes 527 fuel convenience sites and 16 other development sites across Australia. That adds to the 350 BP-owned gas stations in the country, and some 1,000 other BP-branded outlets owned by independent business partners.

The deal, announced Wednesday, is subject to approval from Australian authorities and is expected to complete over the next year.

BP, based in London, has been trying to rebuild its operations after having to sell assets to pay for the costs of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster.

JAPAN-OVERWORK DEATH

Dentsu chief to resign over employee’s suicide from overwork

TOKYO (AP) — The president of top Japanese advertising company Dentsu Inc. will step down to take responsibility for the suicide of a worker who had clocked massive overtime.

President Tadashi Ishii said at a Tokyo news conference he will tender his resignation at a board meeting in January although he will stay through March as a courtesy to shareholders.

Earlier Wednesday, government authorities filed papers demanding prosecutorial charges against the unidentified Dentsu employee suspected of driving Matsuri Takahashi to suicide from overwork.

Takahashi jumped from her company dorm balcony in December 2015, after clocking 100 hours of overtime a month and leaving a farewell email begging her mother to not blame herself.

The government in September ruled that overwork caused her death.

Tokyo-based Dentsu has repeatedly promised to curtail overtime.

BRITAIN-NAIL BARS

UK: 100 nail bar workers arrested in immigration crackdown

LONDON (AP) — British immigration officials say they have arrested almost 100 people suspected of immigration offenses in a crackdown on illegal labor in nail salons.

Most of those arrested were Vietnamese nationals, but there were also others from Mongolia, Ghana, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and India.

Of the total, 14 people were referred to authorities who help potential victims of slavery and human trafficking. The Home Office says it will remove anyone without the right to be in Britain.

The operation took place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, when authorities visited more than 280 nail bars across Britain.

Officers issued warnings to 68 businesses, saying they could face fines of up to 20,000 pounds (US$24,500) per unauthorized worker.

DEAD BIRDS DELIVERED

Postal Service apology: 6 canaries sent by mail arrive dead

GRANT, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Postal Service officials say they’ve apologized to an Alabama woman who says her package of six live canaries arrived, but the birds were crushed and dead.

Rhonda King tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2hobXMH ) that the box containing the birds was marked with tire tracks when it arrived from Texas earlier this month. King said the birds were in an approved box designed to let them breathe.

But when it was delivered to King’s hair salon in the northeast Alabama city of Grant, King said the postmaster told her, “well, your birds arrived, but they’re not alive.”

Postal Service spokeswoman Debra Fetterly said in a later statement to The Associated Press that local managers offered an apology and would work to find “a solution the customer finds acceptable.”

PANHANDLING METERS

Spare a dime? Cities install meters to combat panhandling

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling.

New Haven, Connecticut, is among the latest to install the meters, which sit curbside and collect donations in the form of cash or credit cards for programs that benefit the homeless.

Some advocates for the homeless say the meters do little to stop the needy from requesting handouts and question whether it’s worth the cost to install and maintain them.

The first meters went up in 2007 in Denver. They were recently installed in Pasadena, California; Indianapolis; and Corpus Christi, Texas.