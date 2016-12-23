Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks markets slide after Wall Street loss

BEIJING (AP) — Asian markets slid today in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holiday after Wall Street fell for a second day.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5 percent. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.3 percent and India’s Sensex lost 0.4 percent. Seoul’s Kospi was down a fraction of one point.

Benchmarks in New Zealand and Jakarta gained. Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets declined.

Retailers pulled U.S. stocks lower Thursday after a record close for the Dow Jones industrial average earlier in the week. Investors dumped retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Staples and Dollar Tree.

The Dow shed 23 points, to 19,919. The S&P 500 index lost 4 points, to 2,261. And the Nasdaq composite dipped 24 points, to 5,447.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department will report today on sales of new homes in November.

EUROPE-BANKS

Deutsche Bank to pay $7.2 billion in bond settlement

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) Bank says it has agreed on a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to end civil claims over its dealings in mortgage-backed securities.

The fine is around half the amount Deutsche Bank had warned it might have to pay earlier this year — a possibility that weighed heavily on the share price of Germany’s largest bank.

The settlement, which isn’t final, would address the bank’s issuance of bonds backed by home mortgages in 2005-2007.

Such bonds helped start a global financial crisis when the mortgages went into default and the bonds went sour.

Credit Suisse also says it has agreed on a $5.3 billion mortgage-bond settlement.

TRUMP-MILITARY PLANES

Trump pits fighter jet makers against each other

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to pit two major military contractors against each other, inviting Boeing to “price-out” its F-18 fighter jet to compete with Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter.

Trump tweeted Thursday evening, “Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”

Trump met Wednesday with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs.

Since winning the election, Trump has complained about the cost of Boeing’s work on two new Air Force One planes and Lockheed’s contract for F-35s.

CHINA-EU-SOLAR TARIFFS

China appeals to EU to drop measures against solar imports

BEIJING (AP) — China is appealing to the European Union to drop anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels after the trade bloc’s executive body recommended extending them for two years.

A Ministry of Commerce statement Friday said Europe was hurting its own interests and efforts to fight climate change by charging higher import duties on Chinese solar technology. It said the tariffs should be “terminated as soon as possible.”

The European Union raised import duties on Chinese solar panels in 2013 after concluding Beijing improperly subsidized manufacturers. The duties are due to expire in March.

VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS SCANDAL

Volkswagen settles owner payouts, but figures still secret

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says Volkswagen has reached a deal to compensate owners and leaseholders of the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught up in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

But U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer didn’t say Thursday how much the owners and leaseholders would receive on top of a buyback or repairs of their cars.

The German automaker and federal regulators said earlier this week that at least 20,000 of the 3-liter diesel cars would be eligible for a buyback. The company believes it can fix the other 60,000 vehicles.

Breyer also warned Volkswagen owners not to strip their cars of parts before turning them in for a buyback. The judge’s comments came after company attorney Robert Giuffra said a handful of owners had brought in cars emptied of parts.

MALL OF AMERICA-MOVIES

Mall of America to close theaters; new entertainment planned

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America plans to close its movie theaters next week and revamp the space for a new entertainment venue.

Mall spokesman Dan Jasper says the 14 theater screens will go dark at the end of the business day Wednesday.

The Bloomington mall has offered movies ever since it opened in 1992.

Jasper tells the Star Tribune the new entertainment venue will open late next year and does not currently have a presence in the Midwest. He declined to describe what the new venue will offer but said more will be announced in early January.

The mall has branded its fourth-floor movie venue as Theatres at Mall of America for the past eight years. Jasper says the theaters have been successful.

UBER DRIVERS-BENEFITS

Group: 3rd Uber driver deemed employee, not contractor

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City advocacy group says a third former Uber driver has been deemed to have been an employee of the company, not a contractor.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said Thursday that the determination by the state labor department makes Jeffrey Shepherd eligible for unemployment benefits.

It says Shepherd was forced to quit working for Uber because he often earned below minimum wage after car leasing and other payments were deducted from his paycheck.

In October, two other Uber workers were declared employees after the alliance sued the agency for not reviewing their unemployment claims. The agency says confidentiality regulations prohibit it from commenting.

Uber has said it’s appealing the determination. It has argued with authorities around the world about whether drivers should be treated as contractors or benefits-eligible employees.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-BARCLAYS

Justice Dept. sues Barclays over mortgage-backed securities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has sued Barclays Bank PLC and several of its U.S. affiliates over the sale of risky mortgage-backed securities.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. It seeks to recover civil penalties for fraud from the British bank.

The lawsuit accuses the bank and its employees of misrepresenting the quality of the loans they sold to investors between 2005 and 2007. The Justice Department says investors lost billions of dollars.

Two former Barclays executives are named as individual defendants in the lawsuit.

In a statement, Barclays said it denies the allegations in the lawsuit and says the claims in it “are disconnected from the facts.”

FREE STARBUCKS DRINKS

Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you’re in the right store.

Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a “cheer card” that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.