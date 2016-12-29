Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Global stocks mostly fall after Wall Street’s slide

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares drooped in thin trading today, taking their cue from a slide on Wall Street as the stronger yen helped send Japanese stocks lower.

In early trading in Europe, France’s CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.5 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 sank 0.3 percent.

U.S. shares are set to drift lower, with Dow futures down nearly 0.1 percent and S&P 500 futures down 0.05 percent.

On Wednesday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 111 points, to 19,834. The S&P 500 lost 19 points, to 2,250. And the Nasdaq, which set a record high close the day before, slid 50 points, to 5,439.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports due out today

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s only one major government economic report scheduled for release today.

The Labor Department will report on the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Also today, Freddie Mac will announce the weekly mortgage rates.

HANJIN SHIPPING-NORTHWEST PORTS

Bankrupt Hanjin selling Port of Seattle terminal operations

SEATTLE (AP) — Bankrupt shipper Hanjin is selling its Port of Seattle terminal operations to one of the world’s largest cargo firms.

The Seattle Times reports Hanjin Shipping Co. will sell its majority stake in the terminal operating companies at the Seattle and Long Beach ports for $78 million.

Hanjin, of South Korea, owns 54 percent of Total Terminals International, the company that operates the Port of Seattle’s Terminal 46.

Bankruptcy court filings say the new owner is Luxembourg-based Terminal Investment Limited, an affiliate of Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping. The firm helps operate about 30 terminals around the world and already owned the 46 percent of Total Terminals International not owned by Hanjin.

As part of the deal, the new owner is forgiving a $54.6 million outstanding balance due from Hanjin and taking on $202.9 million in debt.

CHINA-HIGH SPEED RAIL

China plans 30,000-km high speed rail network by 2020

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government plans to expand the country’s high-speed rail network to 18,600 miles by 2020, part of public infrastructure spending aimed at shoring up economic growth.

Transportation officials say the network would connect more than 80 percent of China’s major cities. Last year, China’s high-speed railway totaled 11,800 miles.

The plans call for the renovation of expressways and faster construction of railways to serve less-developed regions in central and western China.

Economic growth has steadily slowed over the past six years as communist leaders try to wean the economy off manufacturing and exports in favor of more self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending.

SKOREA-ECONOMY

South Korea cuts 2017 growth forecast to 2.6 percent

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has revised down its growth outlook for 2017 citing increased uncertainties in the United States and a sagging recovery in domestic consumption.

South Korea’s finance ministry says that Asia’s fourth-largest economy will likely expand 2.6 percent next year, the same pace as its outlook for 2016, down from its earlier forecast of 3.0 percent.

The ministry cites the pace of interest rate increases in the U.S. as one factor for concern. President-elect Donald Trump’s still to be decided trade policies are another.

At home, spending has weakened amid a major political scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.

The report says South Korea likely will add fewer jobs next year than in 2016.

The government is planning a 20 trillion won ($16.5 billion) stimulus package.

NATIONAL MONUMENTS-WEST

Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite opposition

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Barack Obama has designated two new national monuments in Utah and Nevada at sites that have become key flashpoints over public land in the U.S. West.

The announcement Wednesday marks the administration’s latest move to protect environmentally sensitive areas in its final days.

The White House says Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 1.35 million acres of tribal land in the Four Corners region. A coalition of tribes pushed to ensure protections for lands that are home to an estimated 100,000 archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings.

Critics called it another layer of unnecessary federal control that would close the area to development and recreation.

The 300,000-acre Gold Butte National Monument outside Las Vegas also was named. It’s an ecologically fragile area near where Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy led an armed standoff with government agents in 2014.

SKI RESORT FRAUD

Vermont ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a Vermont ski resort is denying fraud allegations filed against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In documents filed last week in federal court in Miami, Ariel Quiros (KWEHR’-ohs) denies that he was behind a $200 million fraud at Jay Peak ski resort.

Quiros and former Jay Peak President Bill Stenger were accused by Vermont and the SEC of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors for developments through a special visa program. Quiros was also accused of improperly diverting $50 million for personal use.

Stenger has since settled his case with the SEC.

The Burlington Free Press reports Quiros has asked the court to dismiss the SEC’s complaint in its entirety and award him his costs, including “discretionary costs and attorney’s fees.”