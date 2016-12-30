Update on the latest religion news

HEALTH CARE COVERAGE-LAWSUIT

Fargo diocese sues over federal health care requirements

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Diocese of Fargo and other Catholic employers in North Dakota have filed a lawsuit to block federal mandates requiring insurance coverage for abortion and sex change operations.

The lawsuit challenges federal rules that require Catholic hospital and health care providers to perform gender transitioning procedures and abortions contrary to their own medical judgment and Catholic values.

The diocese and the Catholic Benefits Association believe the coverage requirements conflict with their faith.

The association’s president, Archbishop William Lori, says, “By redefining ‘sex’ to mean both ‘gender identity’ and ‘termination of pregnancy,’ the Obama administration is not only trying to sidestep Congress and impose radical new health care mandates on hospitals and employers, it is creating a moral problem for Catholic employers that must be addressed.”

Doug Wilson, CEO of the Catholic Benefits Association, says the lawsuit seeks to block federally mandated coverage for transgender surgery and treatments, among other things.

Doug Wilson, CEO of the Catholic Benefits Association, says the association and the Diocese of Fargo are suing the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The Diocese of Fargo and other Catholic employers in North Dakota have filed a lawsuit opposing federal mandates that require insurance coverage for abortion and sex change operations.

Doug Wilson, CEO of the Catholic Benefits Association, says the Fargo diocese and other Catholic employers are facing a January 1st deadline to provide health coverage that violates church teachings.

Doug Wilson, CEO of the Catholic Benefits Association, says the Diocese of Fargo and other Catholic employers cannot offer the coverage required by federal agencies without violating their faith.

CHINA-VATICAN

Top China leader says Catholics must act ‘independently’

BEIJING (AP) — One of China’s top leaders has told Chinese Catholics that they need to operate “independently” of outside forces and promote socialism and patriotism through religion.

Yu Zhengsheng’s Thursday speech came at the end of a meeting of China’s official Catholic Church that was being closely watched by the Holy See. Yu is one of seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top decision-making body.

State media reported that Yu called on Catholic churches to adhere to “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

China and the Vatican have long clashed over whether the party-controlled Chinese church could appoint bishops and administer churches outside the authority of the Holy See.

Beijing severed relations with the Holy See in 1951, though Pope Francis has signaled his openness to new dialogue with China.

GOYA-CATHOLIC CHARITIES DONATION

Largest Hispanic-owned food company in US gives to shelters

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country has committed to donating 125,000 pounds of food to a Catholic agency dedicated to serving the less fortunate in northern New Jersey.

Jersey City-based Goya Foods will send 10,000 pounds of food each month to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, which will distribute the goods to shelters in Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Union counties.

The company has also pledged a one-time donation of $10,000 to the archdiocese that will benefit Hope House in Jersey City and St. Rocco’s Family Shelter in Newark.

Catholic Charities CEO John Westervelt says the funds will pay for renovations to recreational spaces at the facilities as well as additional food and clothing for homeless families.

OBIT-HULSEMAN

Red Solo Cup inventor Robert Hulseman dies at age 84

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Hulseman, a devout Catholic who invented the Red Solo Cup for family picnics only to see it embraced as the go-to beverage holder at college keg parties and football tailgates has died. He was 84.

The former president and chief executive of his family’s Solo Cup Co. died at his home in Northfield, Illinois, on Dec. 21 of health complications following a series of strokes, according to his son, Paul Hulseman.

Robert Hulseman was known for his generosity and devotion to the Catholic church.

Paul Hulseman says his father didn’t give to well-endowed institutions but favored smaller, even struggling charities. The younger Hulseman says, “If ever a place was in trouble, he would come through and help them out.”

LORAS COLLEGE-FIRE

Religious artifacts found in ashes of Loras College building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Maintenance workers cleaning up a college building in Dubuque, Iowa, that was devastated by fire have found a box filled with religious items, including a prayer asking St. Agatha to protect the building from burning.

The Telegraph Herald reports the north building of the Visitation Complex at Loras College caught fire in March after being struck by lightning. No one was injured in the massive blaze, but the more than 125-year-old building was deemed a total loss and is slated for demolition.

Loras maintenance workers recently retrieved the cross that long adorned the complex. Inside it, they found a small copper box filled with religious statuettes, prayer cards, medallions, a rosary and the prayer to St. Agatha.

Michael Gibson, archivist at the Center for Dubuque History at Loras, says the prayer was “prophetic.” He and the college’s Sister Bernadine Curoe said they believe nobody in the building fire was hurt thanks to the St. Agatha prayer in the box.

NATIVITY SCENE FIRE

‘Suspicious’ fire starts in Missouri church Nativity scene

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban St. Louis church’s Nativity scene appears to have been intentionally set on fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Nativity scene in front of the altar was ablaze Tuesday night when firefighters entered the smoke-filled St. Monica Catholic Church. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Assistant fire marshal Jerry McQueen, of the Creve Coeur (KREEV KOR) Fire Protection District, says the fire has been deemed “suspicious.”

The Rev. Joseph Weber says it appears someone piled items, including a large chair and the pulpit, on top of the Nativity scene before the fire. He says the “entire parish has been violated.”

St. Louis regional bomb and arson detectives are assisting Creve Coeur police, who say the church was unlocked at the time of the blaze.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Judge orders evaluation of Dylann Roof before sentencing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered another competency exam for Dylann Roof, who faces the death penalty for killing nine black people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church’s Bible study last year.

Federal Judge Richard Gergel ordered another evaluation of Roof “in an abundance of caution.” But the judge said Thursday that he finds no reason to delay or cancel the trial’s sentencing phase, set to begin Tuesday. Roof, who is white, intends to represent himself. A jury found Roof guilty Dec. 15 on 33 counts, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion.

Gergel’s order says Roof will be evaluated over the weekend at the Charleston County jail.

The judge says he will rule on Roof’s competency Monday, following a hearing.

ROGER WILLIAMS-VISITOR CENTER

New exhibits to open at Roger Williams National Memorial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roger Williams National Memorial visitor center in Providence, Rhode Island, will be closed for most of January while new exhibits are installed.

WPRI-TV reports that the exhibits will be the first major change at the center in more than two decades. They will focus on the 17th century Puritan’s views on religious freedom and the rights of Native Americans that led to his banishment from the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

The new exhibits will be titled “New and Dangerous Opinions.”

The visitor center will be closed Jan. 3 to Jan. 27. Following that, it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays from Jan. 30 until March 28. The memorial grounds will remain open to the public.