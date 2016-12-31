Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Mayor who won back office after prison reflects on the year
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Venezuela frees jailed activists,…

Venezuela frees jailed activists, ex-presidential candidate

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 10:03 am
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has freed from jail a former presidential candidate and several student activists who were arrested during anti-government protests in 2014.

Former candidate Manuel Rosales was jailed in October 2015 on charges of illicit enrichment upon returning to Venezuela from exile in Peru. A former governor of Zulia state who ran for president in 2006 he was freed before dawn Saturday along with five other activists who opposition groups consider political prisoners.

The most prominent activist released was Gerardo Carrero. He led a group of students who camped for weeks outside the U.N. offices in Caracas to draw attention to a government crackdown on protests blamed for scores of deaths.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Human rights groups say at least 100 people remain jailed for opposing President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Venezuela frees jailed activists,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Mayor who won back office after prison reflects on the year